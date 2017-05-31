Ed Sheeran’s “Carpool Karaoke” to air on “The Late Late Show” next week

Corden is taking his show to London next week for broadcasts on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights. One of those nights, we’ll get to see Ed and James driving around and belting out some tunes.

Corden’s other guests will include Brits like Emily Blunt, David Beckham and Game of Thrones star Kit Harington, as well as Americans Tom Cruise and Jennifer Hudson. In addition to Ed, musical performances will come from James’ buddy, Harry Styles, and alt-rockers Kings of Leon.

