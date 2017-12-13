Ed Sheeran's already planning his next album, inspired by The Boss

By Andrea Dresdale

Mark SurridgeEd Sheeran’s current album, Divide, isn’t even a year old, but he’s already planning his next one, which he predicts will be “my lowest-selling, but most loved.”

Speaking to the Times of London, Ed explains that this next album will be “lo-fi,” and inspired by Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska. That album, released in 1982, was recorded on a cassette tape, and is sombre, stripped-down and folky.

According to Ed, his new album might come out next year, or four years from now — he’s not sure.

“I only heard Springsteen recently,” Ed admits. “I was with Kit [Harington] from Game of Thrones. We had a night out in New York, got back to his hotel to drink more, and he played [Springsteen’s song] ‘Atlantic City,’ [from Nebraska].” Ed says when he heard the entire album, it really impressed him.

Ed also tells the Times that he’s working on a musical movie, which he compares to the critically-acclaimed 2007 film Once, but set in his home base of Suffolk County, England. He’ll star in it, but it won’t mark the beginning of an acting career. ” “I just want to make one movie,” he says.

Summing up his incredible year, Ed tells the Times, “It’s weird, because I’ve never felt this much adoration and I’ve never felt this much hate. It’s a balance.”

That’s why Ed left Twitter earlier this year. “I don’t think any musician has had their sanity or career helped by replying to people on Twitter,” he points out. “People either really love you, or you’re the Antichrist. Nobody just says, ‘He’s all right.’ And since I’ve deleted my account, I haven’t really paid attention to anything said about me, which has been healthy.”

