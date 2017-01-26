Ed Sheeran’s About to “Divide” Europe and Latin America

ABC/Ida Mae AstuteFollowing the release of his two new singles and the details of his new album ÷ (Divide), Ed Sheeran has now announced the first batch of tour dates in support of the record.

The trek kicks off March 17 in Turin, Italy, and will travel through Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, The Netherlands, Belgium, France and Spain before hitting Ed’s native U.K. Those dates will wrap up May 2 at London’s O2 arena, and then Ed heads to Latin America, where he’ll perform in Chile, Peru and Argentina. He’ll also play in Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica and Mexico. Those dates take him through June.

No word yet on North American tour dates, but they’ll be coming: Ed’s manager said recently, “We’re going to be working this and touring at least until the end of ’18.”

Ed’s new album will be out March 3.

