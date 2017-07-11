Ed Sheeran’s 2018 tour breaks sales records in Ireland

Ian Gavan/Getty ImagesEd Sheeran just started his 2017 tour in North America, but his 2018 stadium tour of the U.K. and Ireland is already breaking sales records.

The U.K. publication Music Week reports that all 315,000 tickets for Ed’s stadium tour of Ireland were sold in a single day: That’s the biggest-ever number of tickets sold there by an artist in 24 hours. The Irish tour doesn’t even begin until May 4 of 2018, and encompasses seven stadium shows, all of which are now sold out.

Music Week reports that in a statement, Ticketmaster said that it experienced its “busiest day ever” with Ed’s ticket sales, adding, “Ed Sheeran has been a phenomenal success, already breaking all our previous records.”

Ed’s 2018 U.K. tour has also added four more dates: shows in Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow, Scotland and Cariff, Wales. On his U.K. dates alone, he’ll be paying to more than a million fans. Tickets for the new shows go on sale today.

By the way, Ed is of Irish descent — his paternal grandparents were Irish.

Ed’s latest album ÷ (Divide) just racked up a 13th non-consecutive week at number one on the U.K. chart.

