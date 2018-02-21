Ed Sheeran wins Global Success trophy at 2018 Brit Awards

John Phillips/Getty ImagesGoing into the BRIT Awards — the British equivalent of the Grammys — Wednesday night, Ed Sheeran had four nominations, and lost in every single category. However, he did receive a consolation prize.
While he was shut out of Best British Album, British Single, British Male Solo Artist and British Video of The Year, Ed Sheeran received the Global Success award. Rock legend Elton John sent along a video tribute, and Ed received his award from Rolling Stones guitarist Ron Wood. Ed also performed “Supermarket Flowers,” his touching tribute to his late grandmother.
Justin Timberlake opened the show with a performance of the song “Midnight Summer Jam.” Then he was joined by Chris Stapleton for their hit duet, “Say Something.”
Also at the ceremony, Lorde was named International Female Artist and Sam Smith performed, even though he failed to receive a nomination.
Here’s a list of the winners:
British Male Solo Artist
Stormzy
Mastercard British Album Of The Year
Stormzy – Gang Signs And Prayer
British Female Solo Artist
Dua Lipa
British Single
“Human,” Rag’n’Bone Man
International Female Solo Artist
Lorde
International Male Solo Artist
Kendrick Lamar
International Group
Foo Fighters
British Group
Gorillaz
British Breakthrough Act
Dua Lipa
British Artist Video of The Year
Harry Styles, “Sign Of The Times”
