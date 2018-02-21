Ed Sheeran wins Global Success trophy at 2018 Brit Awards

By Andrea Dresdale

John Phillips/Getty ImagesGoing into the BRIT Awards — the British equivalent of the Grammys — Wednesday night, Ed Sheeran had four nominations, and lost in every single category. However, he did receive a consolation prize.

While he was shut out of Best British Album, British Single, British Male Solo Artist and British Video of The Year, Ed Sheeran received the Global Success award. Rock legend Elton John sent along a video tribute, and Ed received his award from Rolling Stones guitarist Ron Wood. Ed also performed “Supermarket Flowers,” his touching tribute to his late grandmother.

Justin Timberlake opened the show with a performance of the song “Midnight Summer Jam.” Then he was joined by Chris Stapleton for their hit duet, “Say Something.”

Also at the ceremony, Lorde was named International Female Artist and Sam Smith performed, even though he failed to receive a nomination.

Here’s a list of the winners:

British Male Solo Artist

Stormzy

Mastercard British Album Of The Year

Stormzy – Gang Signs And Prayer

British Female Solo Artist

Dua Lipa

British Single

“Human,” Rag’n’Bone Man

International Female Solo Artist

Lorde

International Male Solo Artist

Kendrick Lamar

International Group

Foo Fighters

British Group

Gorillaz

British Breakthrough Act

Dua Lipa

British Artist Video of The Year

Harry Styles, “Sign Of The Times”

