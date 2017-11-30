Ed Sheeran wants New Zealand prime minister to “hook him up” with citizenship

By Music News Group

Greg WilliamsIn preparation for his shows in New Zealand next year, Ed Sheeran is looking to make his relationship with the country a little more permanent.

In a video aired by New Zealand radio station ZM, Ed said, “Hey, New Zealand! I can’t wait to see you very soon. I’m not yet a citizen of New Zealand, but I’m working on it. Hook me up, prime minister, please.”

The prime minister, Jacinda Arden, saw his request, but she wasn’t about to just give him his citizenship that easily. She had some choice questions for him to answer, including some that only a true Kiwi would know. She asked:

“Do you like pineapple lumps? Do you know what they are?”

“Are you willing to wear jandals in inappropriate situations? Do you know what jandals are?”

“Third, most important question of all, are you willing to make New Zealand your home?”

The ball is now in Ed’s court, but here’s some help: “Jandals” are what Kiwis call flip-flops, and Pineapple Lumps are chocolates with a pineapple-flavored chewy center.

This isn’t the first time Ed has inquired about citizenship; he’s previously stated that New Zealand is his favorite country in the world. He’s scheduled to play shows in New Zealand in March and April 2018.

