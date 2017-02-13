Ed Sheeran: Upcoming tour will involve less partying, more sightseeing

Greg WilliamsEd Sheeran is planning a huge world tour in support of his upcoming album ÷ (Divide), but he says this tour will be different from his other tours. How so? Well, this time, he’ll actually spend time checking out the cities where he’s performing, and not sleeping off the previous night’s bender.

“I’m gonna go out and see the country more when I’m touring it,” Ed told the Brazilian video magazine Capricha. “So I’m gonna go out and see the cities everyday, rather than sleeping on the bus. ‘Cause usually on the last tour, I was just hung over all the time, so I’d go out, then sleep all day, play a gig, go out and then sleep all day.”

“So this time,” he swears, “I’m gonna party less and travel more.”

Ed also revealed that the Divide tour will be “the biggest production I’ve ever done,” adding, “I’ve spent a lot of money making it very, very original and fantastic. You’ll watch it, and you’ll go, ‘Wow, I’ve never seen that before!”…hopefully.”

As for the album itself, which arrives next month, Ed says it’s “very eclectic,” which you probably already guessed, given how different the first two singles — “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill” — are.

“It’s not all one sound,” he says. “Every song has a different kind of direction to it, I’d say.”

During the interview, Ed also told an amusing story about how his pal Taylor Swift keeps her music under lock and key, so it doesn’t leak. He says when they were collaborating on a song together, he was in San Francisco, so she flew people there with a locked briefcase containing an iPad with the song on it. After he approved it, back it went into the briefcase.

