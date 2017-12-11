Ed Sheeran to release new version of "Perfect" with Andrea Bocelli

Ed revealed during an appearance on NBC’s Today show that he’ll be releasing yet another version of his single “Perfect,” this time as a collaboration with opera superstar Andrea Bocelli. He described it as “just a little present for Christmas.” Ed added that Bocelli sings the second verse in Italian.

While “Perfect” is now #1 in the U.K., Ed hopes releasing this new version on Friday will cause even more people to buy the song, keeping it on top of the chart. In that way, he’ll ensure that he’ll achieve the honor of scoring the U.K. “Christmas number one,” which is a big deal across the pond.

As of Monday, Ed’s duet version of “Perfect” with Beyonce topped the Billboard Hot 100 as well.

