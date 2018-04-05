Ed Sheeran to receive Artist of the Year Award at Music Biz 2018 Conference

Mark SurridgeEd Sheeran has another accolade to add to his growing collection.

The singer is set to receive the Artist of the Year Award at this year’s Music Biz 2018 Conference. The honor recognizes Ed’s achievements in songwriting and album sales.

- Advertisement -

“This past year has been absolutely unbelievable, and I really appreciate this amazing recognition from Music Biz,” Ed says in a statement provided to Billboard. “Of course, none of it would be possible without all of my incredible fans and the fantastic team behind me.”

Music Biz 2018 will also honor “Issues” singer Julia Michaels with the Breakthrough Artist Award, Chic guitarist Nile Rodgers with the Chairman’s Award for Sustained Creative Achievement and talent manager Scooter Braun with the Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award.

Braun, who manages Ariana Grande, helped organize the all-star One Love Manchester concert last year after the deadly bombing outside Ariana’s concert in Manchester, England.

The conference will be held on Thursday, May 17 at the Omni Nashville Hotel.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.