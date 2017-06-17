Ed Sheeran to receive an MBE from Queen Elizabeth II

Greg WilliamsSure, he’s won a Grammy, but now Ed Sheeran is getting one of the highest honors that a Englishman can receive: an honor from Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen’s annual Birthday Honours list includes a special title for Ed: MBE, which stands for Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. Ed is receiving this honor for his services to both charity and to music.

In an Instagram post, Ed wrote that he was “chuffed” at the honor: that’s British for “thrilled.”

An MBE is the lowest of five classes of appointment to the Order. The tops is a knighthood, which has been granted to such legends as Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Mick Jagger.

Speaking of McCartney, he received yet another title on the Queen’s Birthday Honours list: The Order of the Companion of Honour. Harry Potter author JK Rowling also received that title.

In addition to McCartney, the rest of the Beatles were granted MBEs in 1965, which at the time provoked protests from those who held the title. John Lennon eventually returned his in 1969, in part as a protest against war.

