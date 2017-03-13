Ed Sheeran to guest star on “Game of Thrones”; Smashes British chart records, debuts at #1 US

Greg Williams

Ed Sheeran‘s favorite TV show is Game of Thrones, and he’s also friendly with the cast, so it’ll be a dream come true when he guest-stars in season seven.

According to Variety, the news of Ed’s cameo was announced at the South by Southwest Festival by Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. “For years, we tried to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie, and this year we finally did it,” Benioff said, referring to Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark.

As for exactly which character Ed might be playing, HBO would only tell Variety, “He has a role. No more details.”

According to Variety, after discussing Ed’s role, Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, joked, “I’m still waiting on Bieber.” Weiss replied, “You’re waiting on Biebs? Season nine.” Don’t get your hopes up, Beliebers: the show is set to end with season eight. Season seven of Game of Thrones premieres July 16.

In other Ed news, his new album ÷ (Divide) is the fastest-selling album by a male artist in British history, according to Britain’s Official Charts Company. It’s also the third fastest-selling album ever, behind only Adele‘s 25 and Be Here Now by Oasis.

What’s more, Ed has monopolized the entire top 5 on the British singles charts. “Shape of You” is #1 followed by “Galway Girl,” “Castle on the Hill,” “Perfect” and “New Man.” No act has ever achieved this before. In a statement, Ed said, “Wow! What a phenomenal week. To every person who’s bought the album – thank you. I’m buzzing!”

In the U.S., Ed’s album debuts at #1 with 451,000 in first-week sales and streams. It’s the largest first-week number for an album so far this year.

