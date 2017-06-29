Ed Sheeran talks avoiding drama…and playing the song his fans “really, really hate”

Greg WilliamsIt’s a known fact that if you’re a celebrity who is friends with Taylor Swift, you’re going to be asked about her in interviews. But Ed Sheeran says that, while he wants to support Taylor, he won’t be speaking out publicly about her so-called feud with Katy Perry.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Ed says, “I’ve learned one thing from this industry and it’s to stay away from drama. I can be supportive to my friends privately, but I want to stay away from it publicly.”

He adds, “I don’t know enough about it to get into it, but I’m always available to be supportive when it’s needed.”

Ed kicks off the North American leg of his tour tonight, and he says there’s one specific song of his that he’ll be playing despite the fact that many people seem to despise it.

“‘Galway Girl’ is a weird one,” Ed says of the Irish-flavored track from his current album. “I’ve never put out a song before that’s polarized people so much. People really, really hate it! It, like, offends them that the song exists.”

He adds, “But I do think, in five or 10 years, those same people will be dancing to it on St. Patrick’s Day, drunk at the bar.”

