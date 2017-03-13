Ed Sheeran steps in to help fan with Facebook copyright ban

Greg WilliamsEd Sheeran may be a megastar who’s dominating charts all over the world, but he still cares enough about his fans to personally make it easier for them to cover his songs.

As TorrentFreak reports, a British musician named Charlotte Campbell, whoperforms full-time in the London Underground, recently put a 15-second clip of a performance of Ed’s song “Castle on the Hill” on her Facebook page, and when she did, she was banned from the social media site for three days for “copyright infringement” and warned she’d be banned permanently if she did it again. That’s when Ed stepped in.

Some of Charlotte’s fans took to Ed Sheeran fan sites to complain that all she was doing was paying tribute to Ed, and this was the thanks she got. As a result, Ed himself posted a message on Charlotte’s Facebook page assuring her that he’d take of the problem.

“Just seen your video, [the ban] definitely has nothing to do with me,” he wrote. “I bloody love seeing people cover my songs. One of the best things I get out of this job is seeing other people find enjoyment too.” He then explained that his record company has a bot that trolls sites looking for covers.

“It’s just bad luck that it was your video,” he explained. “I’ve had a word, and I’ll get it sorted. Sorry again. Keep doing what you do, ’tis ace.”

Charlotte, of course, was thrilled at Ed’s offer to help.

“I’m not sure I’ve really processed it, to be honest, I still feel like I’m dreaming!” she told TorrentFreak. “I felt so relieved that it wasn’t Ed Sheeran who had personally rejected my cover! And it really restored my faith in humanity and in Ed himself.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments