Ed Sheeran started dating girlfriend at Taylor Swift’s 4th of July party

If you want to impress a girl, bring them to Taylor Swift's Fourth of July party. Just ask Ed Sheeran.

Ed tells People magazine that he and his girlfriend, risk advisory consultant Cherry Seaborn, made their relationship official at Taylor’s 2015 July 4th bash in Rhode Island.

“I was texting [Cherry], and she was like, ‘I’m in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,’ and I was like, ‘So am I,’” he explains. “I kinda said to Taylor, ‘Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?’ The rest is history.”

The two, who’ve known each other since they were kids, celebrate that date as their anniversary. Last year, their first anniversary was documented in an Instagram photo posted by Taylor’s childhood pal, Abigail Anderson.

Meanwhile, Cherry and Taylor have since become fast friends.

“[She] and Taylor have hung out without me quite a few times; I think they have gal chats,” Ed says. “I don’t know what they get up to, talking about cats or whatever.”

Ed’s album, Divide, debuted at number one on the Billboard chart and is already the best-selling album of 2017.

