Ed Sheeran shoots video in same place he played on the street at age 13

Greg WilliamsWhen he was 13 years old, Ed Sheeran played music for money on the street. One day, he did it Galway, Ireland. Wednesday morning, he returned to that same location — this time to shoot a new video.

According to the Irish Mirror, Ed’s currently in Ireland for two concerts in Dublin, but at 2:00 a.m., he showed up on Shop Street in Galway to film the clip. He took selfies with fans outside a store, and then started the video shoot, which included a lookalike street musician.

Later on, Ed posted a photo on Instagram showing all the fans who turned up for the video shoot, writing, “Thank you to Galway and all the wonderful people in it for helping us shoot a music video yesterday.”

The video is assumed to be for Ed’s song “Galway Girl,” though his next official single that will be promoted to pop radio in the U.S. will be “Castle on the Hill.”

In other news, Ed’s 2017 U.K. arena tour, which just got underway this week, has attracted a record number of ticket requests. His booking agent told MusicWeek, “I’m told that, in the U.K. alone, five million people tried to buy tickets, which is unprecedented.”

Ed’s concert promoter added, “Everyone knew that demand was going to be huge. The arenas sold out so fast, even faster than last time. He’s only got bigger since then with the success of the singles and the record.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments