Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Bruno Mars up for Australian songwriting awards

By Andrea Dresdale

Mark SurridgeEd Sheeran, Bruno Mars and Shawn Mendes are from three different countries, none of which is Australia. But the British, American and Canadian singers, respectively, are all up for a prestigious Aussie songwriting award.

The APRA Awards, given out by the Australian Performing Rights Association, recognizes songwriting achievements on the Australian charts in the past year. Ed, Bruno and Shawn are all nominated in the “International Work of the Year” category: Bruno for “24K Magic,” Ed for both “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill,” and Shawn for “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.”

The final nominees in the International category are the Chainsmokers and Coldplay, for “Something Just Like This.” Meanwhile, “Riptide” singer Vance Joy, who is an Aussie, is nominated for Pop Work of the Year for his single “Lay It On Me.”

The ARPA Awards will be handed out April 10 in Sydney, Australia.

