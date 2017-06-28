Ed Sheeran sets UK & European stadium dates for 2018

Greg WilliamsCouldn’t get tickets to see Ed Sheeran in 2017? Well, if you’re willing to take a plane flight, you can see him in 2018.

Ed has announced a stadium tour of the U.K. and Europe, starting May 4, 2018 in Cork, Ireland. The tour will visit Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales before moving on to Amsterdam, France, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Poland. Tickets for all shows go on sale July 8.

Ed also tweeted, “That’s not the end of the stadium tour, watch this space x.”

Ed has already announced stadium dates in Australia and New Zealand for 2018…so could stadium dates in North America be a possibility?

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments