Ed Sheeran Seemingly Confirms “Divisive” New Album Title

Ed tweeted the mathematical sign for division on Thursday, one day before he’s due to release new music. It’s not clear if Ed’s new release will be a new song, or an entire album. He’s so far tweeted two lyrical fragments, but it’s not clear if they’re from the same song or different ones. One lyric is “The club isn’t the best place to find a lover,” while the other is, “When I was six years old I broke my leg.”

÷ (Divide) is the follow-up to X (Multiply), which came out in 2014 and produced the hits “Thinking Out Loud,” “Photograph,” “Don’t” and “Sing.” Tonight at midnight, we’ll hear Ed’s next musical formula.

