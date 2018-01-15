Ed Sheeran scores four nods for Brit Awards; Sam Smith snubbed

By Andrea Dresdale

Mark SurridgeEd Sheeran may have been overlooked in the major categories at the Grammy Awards, but he’s made up for it at the Brit Awards — the British equivalent of the Grammys. He’s got four nominations, including British Album of the Year.

In addition to the Album of the Year nod for Divide, Ed’s also up for British Male Solo Artist, as well as British Single and British Artist Video for “Shape of You.” Only one other artist received more nominations than Ed: British pop star Dua Lipa, who had five.

- Advertisement -

At the Grammys, Ed only received two nods: Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album.

On Instagram, Ed wrote, “Thanks for all my Brit award nominations, and well done to all the other nominees. All very exciting, see you at the ceremony.”

Surprisingly, Sam Smith was completely snubbed: he didn’t receive any nods for his comeback single “Too Good at Goodbyes,” nor his best-selling album The Thrill of It All.

Nominees in the International Categories include Ed’s pal Taylor Swift, as well as Pink, Lorde and Alicia Keys.

The Brit Awards take place February 21 at London’s O2 Arena. Ed will perform at the ceremony, as will Sam.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments