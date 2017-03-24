Ed Sheeran says his girlfriend taught him you can be happy…*and* successful

Neil Bedford for Clash Magazine

Ed Sheeran‘s career has never been hotter, and he’s also super-happy with his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn. He says he’s now realizes that it’s possible for someone to have both a successful career and a successful personal life.

In the new issue of Clash magazine, Ed says, “I always thought to have a really good career, you always had to be incredibly unhappy, and I always thought to be really happy, you had to have a bad career, because I didn’t see the balance of the two.”

“And I’ve realized that that’s obviously bulls***, and just what you tell yourself to justify it,” he adds. “I live with Cherry now. We’ve got cats, we have takeaways and watch movies, we have people round for dinner. I’ve never had that.”

But even if Ed’s career does cool off at some point, he’s not too worried about it.

“I don’t think my career will go pear-shaped,” he says, “but I do think at some point I will step back from it, and the moment I step back from it, I’m just going to write songs and every now and then go and play a gig.”

“Maybe I’m not going to play Wembley [Stadium] for the rest of my life, and maybe I’m not going to have number one hit smashes for the rest of my life, but I will always be able to do those two things and make a living off them,” he continues. “I think if it all ended tomorrow, I had a f******* good run.”

