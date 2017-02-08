Ed Sheeran Says He “Feel Pretty Good About” the Idea of Marriage; Reveals “Weird” Karaoke Night with Bieber

Greg WilliamsEd Sheeran is happily coupled up with his current girlfriend Cherry Seaborn, who he was first linked with in 2015. So, are there wedding bells in the future? All signs seem to point to yes.

During an interview on the Australian radio show The Kyle and Jackie O show, Ed said of Cherry, “I’m very happy now…I grew up with her. I went to school with her. She lives, like, three or four miles away from me, where I grew up.”

Explaining how serious the relationship is, Ed added, “We just got cats.” They have two, in fact: sisters named Calippo — that’s a British brand of ice pop — and Dorito.

When Jackie pressed Ed on the future of their relationship, asking, “What about kids and marriage?” Ed replied cagily, “Potentially. I would like some kids.” A few minutes later, Kyle asked him point blank, “Is this a marriage thing, or you don’t know?” Ed replied, “I feel pretty good about it. I feel pretty good about,” and you could hear the smile in his voice.

In other Ed news, a few days ago, he told the Filipino website MYX that he and his pal Justin Bieber had just hung out in Tokyo and sang karaoke together.

“It was a really weird night actually. Really weird night,” Ed revealed. “But yeah, we went to a bar called Train Bar, and did some shots and then went to a karaoke bar and [sang] our own songs.”

He laughed, “He was singing my songs and I was singing his songs and we then both [sang] on ‘Love Yourself.”

“Love Yourself,” which was co-written by Ed, Justin and producer Benny Blanco, is nominated for Song of the Year at this Sunday night’s Grammys.

