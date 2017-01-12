Ed Sheeran Says He “Didn’t Notice” When a Sword Sliced His Face Open

Greg WilliamsLast year, Ed Sheeran received a serious cut to his face: the story goes that Britain’s Princess Beatrice had accidentally sliced his face open with a ceremonial sword while kidding around with Ed, James Blunt and others. Speaking to London’s Absolute Radio recently, Ed revealed that at first, he didn’t even realize that he’d been slashed.

“I didn’t notice ’cause I guess when you shave, you cut yourself every now and then, [and] your skin gets used to it,” he explained. “So I didn’t know I was cut. I got hit in the face, and I was like, ‘All right, OK’ and then [continued on with what I was doing].”

“Then I looked down at my shirt and it was just completely covered in blood,” he adds. “And everyone was kinda gaping open-mouthed [at] me and I was like, ‘What? Have I got a nosebleed or something? What’s happened?’ But yeah, it was my face!”

While Ed will confirm that he was cut with a sword, he won’t confirm that Princess Beatrice — whose mother is Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York — is the one who did the slicing.

“James Blunt would like me to tell you that it was him, and he was trying to reclaim his pop career by killing me,” Ed jokes.

Ed also claims that he likes the scar: he thinks it makes him look like a James Bond villain. He laughs, “What kid did not want one of those cool Blofeld scars when they were little?”

