Ed Sheeran reveals how he got Beyonce to duet with him on “Perfect”

He tells Entertainment Tonight it was tricky because Beyonce’s email address “actually changes every week.”

“I have an email address I email [to get in touch with Beyonce],” he says. “So I emailed that and we got on the phone, and it’s been in the works since May.”

Ed reveals they finished the song in September and he had been holding onto it since then. He says Beyonce recorded her part in just one take and helped rework the instrumentals as well.

“The original version of ‘Perfect’ was just an acoustic guitar and she rung me up and was like, ‘I don’t know how you feel about this but I’ve taken all the instruments off it and it’s just gonna be acoustic guitar,’ and I was like, ‘Ah that’s great, because it used to be that!'” Ed says.

He adds, “Then when we got in together, it wasn’t so much notes, it was very much like a back and forth thing, like, ‘What’d you think of this?’ Or ‘What do you think of this?’ and [we were] probably in the studio for four hours.”

Ed released the remix last Thursday.

