Ed Sheeran Reveals 12-Song “Divide” Track List

Greg WilliamsAfter giving fans a double treat last week with the release of “Castle on the Hill” and “Shape of You,” Ed Sheeran took to Instagram to reveal the full track list for his album ÷ (Divide).
The post features a handwritten list of the album’s 12 song titles — including tracks called “Eraser,” “Galway Girl,” “Hearts Don’t Break Around Here” and “Supermarket Flowers.”
Still no word on when ÷ (Divide), Ed’s third album, will be released. The album title follows the mathematical theme of his first two albums: + (Plus) and X (Multiply).
Here is the full track list:
“Eraser”
“Castle on the Hill”
“Dive”
“Shape of You”
“Perfect”
“Galway Girl”
“Happier”
“Hearts Don’t Break Around Here”
“New Man”
“What Do I Know?”
“How Would You Feel (Paean)”
“Supermarket Flowers”
Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.