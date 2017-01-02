Ed Sheeran Returning with New Music on Friday

Jason Merritt/Getty Images via ABCThe moment Ed Sheeran fans have been waiting for is almost here. The singer posted a video on Twitter Sunday announcing that he will be releasing new music on Friday.

The post is captioned, “Hello 2017…” In the video, a silent Ed sits on a couch and holds up a handwritten sign that features his message, which simply reads, “New music coming Friday!!”

Ed smiles, waves and puts the sign in his mouth before the clip cuts out.

The singer has been on a musical hiatus for about a year. Last month, Ed returned to social media by changing his profile pic to a blue-colored square. Many speculated it has something to do with his new music.

