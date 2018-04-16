Ed Sheeran refutes claims he’s building fence to keep homeless away

Mark SurridgeEd Sheeran is hitting back against claims that he’s building a fence around his property to keep homeless people away.
After the singer submitted plans to construct a five-foot railing outside his multi-million-dollar London home, the U.K. paper The Sun claimed the railing was designed to stop people from sleeping on his doorstep.
Ed responded to the publication on his Instagram, writing, “Your story is bollocks, I have done lots of work in the past for [homeless charities] Crisis and Shelter and would never build railings outside my home for that reason. The reason was to keep the pap[arazzi] that you employ from being on my doorstep. Have a good day.”
Apparently, the original application to build the fence had included “preventing opportunities for rough sleeping” as a reason for construction. “Sleeping rough” is the British term for sleeping on the street, or anywhere other than a home or shelter. Before he became famous, Ed himself “slept rough” on the streets of London.
Ed’s spokesperson clarified to The Sun, “This is a standard planning application, which was not written by Ed, and it is not reflective of Ed’s views or feelings on homelessness.”
