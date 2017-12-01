Ed Sheeran on Grammy snub: "I'd rather have a lifetime of people coming up and saying to me, 'This song's my wedding song'"

ABC/Paula LoboIt seems as though Ed Sheeran’s fans are more upset than he is about his Grammy snubs.

While experts believed Ed was a shoo-in for nominations in the Record, Song and Album of the Year categories, he was left out of all of them. But appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres YouTube series Ellen’s Show Me More Show on Friday, Ed said, essentially, them’s the breaks.

“My outlook on it is, it’s just, some years you have your year and some years you don’t have your year,” he told Ellen. “And maybe this year isn’t my year.”

When Ellen argued that she couldn’t get his song “Shape of You” out of her head all year, Ed said for him, that’s the true award. “That’s where the validation comes from,” he explained. “When you actually see genuine people enjoying the songs.”

As the audience applauded, Ed continued, “I’d rather have a lifetime of people coming up to me and saying, ‘This song affects me…in a positive way, this song’s my wedding song. This song was my first kiss,’ than anything else.”

Ed also discussed the new remix of his single “Perfect” with Ellen. He pointed out that he’d released the song so long ago that he wanted to re-launch it as a proper single in a special way, so he came up with the idea of a remix featuring another artist.

“I was like, ‘I love Beyoncé. Should I ask Beyoncé?” Ed told Ellen. “And in my head, I was like, ‘She’s going to say no.’ And then I was like, ‘Well, you might as well ask.’ And she said yeah!”

That duet version of “Perfect,” which Ed calls his favorite song of his, is out now.

