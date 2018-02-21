Ed Sheeran, Maroon 5, OneRepublic featured on charity album, "Plastic Oceans"

By Music News Group

ABC/Paula LoboEd Sheeran, Maroon 5, James Bay and OneRepublic are among the artists featured on a new charity compilation album in support of marine conservation.

The album, Plastic Oceans, features remixes of popular songs by Afro/Latin collective Rhythms Del Mundo. The track list includes Ed’s “Bloodstream,” Maroon 5’s “You Will Be Loved,” James Bay’s “Hold Back the River,” and OneRepublic’s “For What It’s Worth.

- Advertisement -

Also featured are Coldplay‘s “A Sky Full of Stars,” Beyonce‘s “I Miss You” and Amy Winehouse‘s “Cupid.”

You can digitally download the album for a minimum donation of $10 that goes toward Rhythms Del Mundo’s charity Artists Project Earth – specifically their campaign to combat plastics in our oceans and other maritime causes.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments