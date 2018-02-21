Ed Sheeran, Maroon 5, OneRepublic featured on charity album, "Plastic Oceans"

ABC/Paula LoboEd Sheeran, Maroon 5, James Bay and OneRepublic are among the artists featured on a new charity compilation album in support of marine conservation.
The album, Plastic Oceans, features remixes of popular songs by Afro/Latin collective Rhythms Del Mundo. The track list includes Ed’s “Bloodstream,” Maroon 5’s “You Will Be Loved,” James Bay’s “Hold Back the River,” and OneRepublic’s “For What It’s Worth.
Also featured are Coldplay‘s “A Sky Full of Stars,” Beyonce‘s “I Miss You” and Amy Winehouse‘s “Cupid.”
You can digitally download the album for a minimum donation of $10 that goes toward Rhythms Del Mundo’s charity Artists Project Earth – specifically their campaign to combat plastics in our oceans and other maritime causes.
Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.