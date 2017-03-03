Ed Sheeran lines up TV appearances to promote new album ÷, out today

Greg WilliamsEd Sheeran’s new album ÷(Divide) is out today and he’s got plenty of TV appearances lined up to promote it.

Tonight, Friday, he’ll be on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. On Sunday, he’ll be profiled on CBS Sunday Morning. On Wednesday, he’ll appear on NBC’s Today show.

On Twitter, Ed posted a video of himself working in a record store, selling his new album to a man. As he puts the disc in a bag, he says, “There’s a feedback card in there…” to which the man replies, “You don’t wanna hear MY feedback!” The caption reads, “Quitting music, found a new job.”

During his CBS Sunday Morning profile, which airs at 9 a.m. ET, Ed reveals that initially, he didn’t choose to appear in his videos because he says, “I don’t like…the way I look on film.” But in recent years, he’s changed his mind. “I can’t hold it back. My songs sell more if I’m in the video,” he explains.”



Ed also takes CBS News’ Mark Phillips to his hometown of Framlingham in England where, he says, “the same people working in the same fish and chip shop treat me the exactly the same.”

As if all that wasn’t enough, Ed also co-wrote his pal James Blunt’s new single “Make Me Better,” released today. It’s from his upcoming album The Afterlove.

Quitting music, found a new job. New album out now – https://t.co/zcIzlFOm8C pic.twitter.com/mr0nJPb7gk — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) March 3, 2017

