Ed Sheeran joins James Corden for “Carpool Karaoke” on Monday’s “The Late Late Show”

The Late Late Show with James Corden is live from London this week, but host James Corden shared a brand new, pre-taped edition of the show's breakout hit, "Carpool Karaoke" with special guest Ed Sheeran.

The world’s biggest ginger-haired male artist joined James to drive around Los Angeles for the latest installment which aired at the very end of the show.

Ed and James sang-along on many of the Grammy winner’s hits including “Shape of You” and “Sing” and “Castle on the Hill.”

Ed also shared with James that he had gotten rid of his smart phone because it became too much of a distraction and a nuisance and said that he was much happier with only getting email.

Later, after hearing that Sheeran could stuff 47 Maltesers – British chocolate candy balls — in his mouth, James challenged him and Ed ended up stuffing an impressive 55 in his mouth. He was only able to do so for a moment before having James pull over so he could spit them all out in the nearest gutter.

An extended version is posted on YouTube, with Ed and James belting out “Thinking Out Loud” as well as covers of One Direction’s single “What Makes You Beautiful” and Justin Bieber‘s “Love Yourself,” which Ed wrote.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airs weeknights on CBS.

