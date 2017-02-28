Ed Sheeran, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots Sing “The Shape of You” with Classroom Instruments

Ed Sheeran will be Jimmy Fallon‘s musical guest on Friday’s The Tonight Show, but on Monday, he joined Jimmy and his house band The Roots for a performance Sheeran’s hit, “The Shape of You,” with classroom instruments.

In the recurring segment, Fallon and The Roots back musical artists for a version of one of their popular songs using instruments you’d find in a classroom, like tambourines, xylophones, clappers and kazoos.

Sheeran’s segment was recorded earlier that day.

Other artists that have joined Fallon for classroom versions of their songs include Adele, Ariana Grande, One Direction, Mariah Carey, Madonna and Metallica.

“The Shape of You” is the latest single from Sheeran’s upcoming album Divide, due out Friday.

