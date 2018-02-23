Ed Sheeran is not playing the Royal Wedding, OK?

By Andrea Dresdale

Mark SurridgeNow that we’ve determined that Ed Sheeran isn’t secretly married, as has been rumored, let’s tackle that other Ed Sheeran rumor that just won’t go away: that he’s performing at the Royal Wedding. Here’s a news flash for you: not only is he not performing, nobody’s even invited him to.

Prince Harry and his fiancée, Meghan Markle, are tying the knot on Saturday, May 19. And as Ed explained to the BBC on the red carpet at the BRIT Awards earlier this week, this conflicts with something else he has to do on that day, which is perform a massive concert at Phoenix Park Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

“They said, ‘If you were asked, would you say yes? And I was like, ‘Of course,'” a frustrated Ed told the BBC on Wednesday night. “But journalists…[and] everyone’s like, ‘Oh, he’s playing it,’ but nobody’s looked at my tour dates! I’m in Ireland…I can’t do it!”

“I haven’t been asked, either,” he added, shooting down in an instant all those claims that he’d been invited to sing. He then repeated, firmly, “I haven’t been asked.”

