Ed Sheeran is "Billboard"'s Artist of the Year, but where are the women?

The top 10 artists on the publication’s year-end Top Artists of 2017 charts — which takes into account performance from December 3 through November 25 — are all men, led by Ed Sheeran, the Artist of the Year. He’s the first British male solo artist to top Billboard’s Top Artist of the Year chart since George Michael in 1988.

The rest of the top 10 Artists of the Year include Bruno Mars, Drake, The Weeknd, The Chainsmokers, Justin Bieber, and Shawn Mendes.

What’s more, the top 10 Hot 100 Songs of the Year are all by male artists, as are the Top Billboard 200 Albums of the Year. Ed Sheeran has the Billboard Hot 100 Song of the Year, with “Shape of You,” while rapper Kendrick Lamar has the year’s top album, DAMN.

As for why there were no women in the year-end top 10, Billboard notes that, thanks to its popularity on streaming services, rap songs took over the Hot 100 in 2017, and that’s a male-dominated genre. What’s more, female powerhouses Adele and Taylor Swift were between albums for most of 2017.

By contrast, Billboard’s Top Adult Contemporary Artists of the Year list is 40% female. Adele is #1, followed by Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Alessia Cara, Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake, James Arthur, Pink, Train, and Sia.

