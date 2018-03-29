Ed Sheeran inspires UK theater production about his life

By Music News Group

Mark SurridgeEd Sheeran‘s life is getting turned into a theater production.

According to the U.K. paper The Leicester Mercury, Class A Team – The Ed Sheeran Song Story is coming to Leicester’s Haymarket Theatre in the U.K.

- Advertisement -

The show is being described as “an immersive music experience and theater production,” using some of Ed’s songs to tell the story of his life. It will feature interpretations of Ed’s songs by actors, dancers, aerial performers and contortionists. It will also include what’s described as “the U.K.’s best Ed Sheeran tribute act” singing live.

There will be just two performance of Class A Team on May 11, at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments