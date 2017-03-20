Ed Sheeran holds at #1, “Beauty and the Beast” soundtrack in at #3

Atlantic RecordsEd Sheeran’s new album, Divide, remains at #1 on the Billboard album chart for a second week. It’s the first album in six months that’s spent its first two weeks at #1. The last one to pull off that feat was the Suicide Squad soundtrack, back in August.

The only other top-10 debut this week is the Beauty and the Beast soundtrack, which enters at #3. The album features the movie’s cast, as well as Celine Dion, Josh Groban, Ariana Grande and John Legend.

The original 1991 Beauty and the Beast soundtrack only reached #19 on the chart, though it eventually sold over two million copies. It featured the Oscar- and Grammy-winning title track by Celine and Peabo Bryson, which was a top-10 hit in 1992.

