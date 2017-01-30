Ed Sheeran Has a Boxing Fling and Wears a Sumo Suit in “Shape of You” Video

Atlantic RecordsAfter releasing the nostalgic video for “Castle on the Hill” last week, Ed Sheeran has released the video for his other new single, “Shape of You.”

In this clip, Ed hits the boxing ring and finds romance with a fellow boxer. The two playfully practice together, go out to eat and kiss in the back of a taxi. But then the girl seemingly takes off, leaving Ed with a cryptic message that motivates him to train for an underground fight.

Ed, wearing a sumo wrestler suit, ends up facing off against a real sumo wrestler, and he’s completely outmatched — until his girl returns to win the fight for him.

“Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill” were both released at the same time, but “Shape of You” debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Ed’s third studio album, ÷ (Divide), comes out March 3.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments