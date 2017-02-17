Ed Sheeran gives us the gift of a new song on his 26th birthday

Greg WilliamsIt’s Ed Sheeran‘s 26th birthday today but he’s giving us a gift. The singer has released a brand new song called “How Would You Feel (Paean),” off his upcoming album ÷ (Divide).

The song, written and produced by Ed, is ballad about confessing your love for someone and reflecting on the romantic moments you’ve shared. For those wondering, “paean” is a song of praise or triumph.

“How would you feel/If I told you I loved you/It’s just something that I want to do/I’ll be taking my time/Spending my life/Falling deeper in love with you/Tell me that you love me too,” Ed sings. He also released a video of himself playing the song live with just an acoustic guitar and piano accompaniment.

In recent interviews, Ed has talked about how happy he is in his current relationship with girlfriend Cherry Seaborn.

÷ (Divide) comes out March 3.

