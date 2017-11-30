Ed Sheeran enlists Beyonce for “Perfect” remix

By Music News Group

Michael Tran/FilmMagicIf you thought Ed Sheeran‘s “Perfect” couldn’t get any more, well, perfect — think again. The singer has revealed a remix of the track will feature none other than Beyoncé.

Ed confirmed the news in an Instagram post, writing, “Got Beyonce to duet with me on Perfect.”

The new version of the song comes out today at 7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT and midnight GMT.

Ed teased the remix last week, calling it a “pretty big f****** deal.” This marks Beyoncé’s third collaboration this year, following “Mi Gente” with J Balvin and Willy William, and “Walk on Water” with Eminem.

