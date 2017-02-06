Ed Sheeran Dodges “Thinking Out Loud” Lawsuit for the Time Being

Greg WilliamsForget about “Thinking Out Loud”…Ed Sheeran is probably “Thanking Out Loud” — thanking God, that is — that he’s off the hook for the moment in a lawsuit surrounding his hit song.

The Wrap reports that late last week, a federal judge dismissed a complaint initially filed in August by the heirs of Ed Townsend, who co-wrote “Let’s Get It On,” the 1973 classic hit by Marvin Gaye. The suit claimed that “Thinking Out Loud” “copied the ‘heart'” of “Let’s Get It On.”

The judge dismissed the complaint, not because it was without merit, which would have been the best scenario, but because Townsend’s heirs hadn’t served the complaint to most of the defendants in a timely manner.

The heirs were told in November that the suit would be thrown out if they couldn’t serve the defendants, and even though the judge extended the deadline to January 20, when that date arrived, they’d only managed to properly serve two of the 15.

The suit was dismissed without prejudice, which means it could be filed at a later date, according to The Wrap.

