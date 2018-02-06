Ed Sheeran documentary "Songwriter" to premiere at Berlin Film Festival

By Andrea Dresdale

Mark SurridgeEd Sheeran is hitting the big screen.

The Grammy-winner is the subject of a documentary called Songwriter, which will have its debut at this year’s Berlin Film Festival. The film, directed by by Ed’s cousin, Murray Cummings, documents the creation of Ed’s hit album Divide and “provides an intimate look” at his work, according to the festival’s website.

- Advertisement -

In addition to interviews with Ed himself, as well as family and friends, the film will also show the star writing a song from scratch, recording at the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London, working on the album aboard the Queen Mary 2 cruise ship, and visiting his first musical mentor at his old high school.

In a clip from the film, we see Ed performing his song “Galway Girl” in the backyard of a house, as singer/songwriter Foy Vance, a co-writer on the track, listens.

Songwriter will first screen February 23. It’s not clear if it’ll eventually reach theaters worldwide.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments