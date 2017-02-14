Ed Sheeran ditched his phone a year ago: “It’s so much less stress”

Greg WilliamsIf you ever want to give Ed Sheeran a call, you’ll be out of luck. The singer admitted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday that he doesn’t have a phone.

When he took a break from the spotlight at the beginning of last year, he made the resolution to ditch his cell — and he’s sticking to it.

“I still don’t have a phone number,” Ed says. “I bought an iPad and I just work off of email. It’s so much less stress. I don’t wake up in the morning and have to answer 50 messages of people asking for something.”

So what does he do with that free time? “I wake up and have a cup of tea,” he says.

In addition to taking a break from technology, Ed also took time to travel the world last year. He started with a trip to Iceland and says he ended up burning the skin off his foot in a boiling geyser while exploring an active volcano.

“I have a lot of accidents, ‘cause I’m a bit of a clumsy idiot,” Ed says.

