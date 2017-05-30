Ed Sheeran denies he’s engaged, says Russell Crowe apologized for saying so

Greg WilliamsEarlier this month, Russell Crowe spoke about his friendship with Ed Sheeran to the Australian radio station Nova 96.9, and during the conversation, he referred to Ed’s girlfriend Cherry Seaborn as his “fiancee.” But it turns out the Oscar-winning actor was wrong: Ed and Cherry aren’t making plans to walk down the aisle together.

Tuesday, Nova played a clip of a recent interview Ed did while in Brazil, which he was specifically asked about his status with Cherry as a result of Crowe’s comments. Ed not only denied it, but said Crowe apologized for his faux pas.

“He emailed me about it to say sorry,” Ed said of Crowe. “He’s only met Cherry once and I didn’t introduce her [as]….I didn’t say anything. I think he just assumed. But no, we’re not engaged.”

Ed and Cherry were originally friends from school; they started dating in 2015 and now live together. He’s said that he feels good about the prospect of marrying her and starting a family, but hasn’t specified when he’d like to do this.

