Ed Sheeran delivers a double dose of kindness to two terminally-ill fans

Greg WilliamsThere goes Ed Sheeran again, brightening the days of fans who are facing major health struggles.

According to U.K. The Sun, the singer provided a double dose of kindness this week. He sent a video message to a mom with cancer and also met with a terminally-ill fan in Australia.

The young British mom, Kelly Dimmock, was diagnosed with terminal ovarian and gallbladder cancer earlier this year. To keep her spirits up, her son Chance sings her Ed Sheeran songs. The videos of her son singing caught Ed’s attention and he sent Kelly a special video of his own.

“Hey Kelly, Ed here,” he said. “I’m in Perth at the moment but I just heard your story and just sending you a message to wish you lots of love. I hope this makes you smile.”

Ed, who is currently on tour in Australia, also made a terminally-ill fan’s dream come true at his show in Adelaide. He met and took pictures with five-year-old Holley Lavington, who suffers from a rare genetic condition called Batten Disease.

A post on Holley’s Facebook page called it “an amazing experience” and described Ed as a “great humble guy.”

