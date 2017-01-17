Ed Sheeran Debuts at #1, Makes “Billboard” Chart History

Atlantic RecordsIn a recent interview, Ed Sheeran declared, “This year is mine,” and it looks as though he’s right about that: it’s only January and he’s already made Billboard chart history.

Ed’s new single “Shape of You” has debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, while his other new single, “Castle on the Hill,” just entered at #6. That makes Ed the only artist ever to debut in the top 10 with two songs simultaneously.

It’s also Ed’s first #1 hit as an artist in his own right: he previously co-wrote the Justin Bieber #1 hit “Love Yourself.”

“Shape” is only the 27th song in the 58-year history of the Hot 100 to debut at #1. The last artist to do so was Justin Timberlake, whose “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” came in at the top this past May.

On the Digital Song Sales chart, which only measures downloads, “Shape” and “Castle” debut at #1 and #2 simultaneously. He’s the first act ever to do so on that particular chart.

These two new entries are Ed’s fourth and five top 10 hits. They’re both from his new album ÷ (Divide), which is due March 3.

Ed posted a photo of himself on Instagram holding a giant bottle of Tattinger champagne, scowling and giving the finger to the camera. It’s captioned, “Billboard #1.”