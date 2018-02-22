Ed Sheeran confirms he's sporting a handmade engagement ring from fiancée Cherry Seaborn

Greg WilliamsNo, Ed Sheeran is not married yet. But he is aiming to make men’s engagement rings a trend.

On the red carpet at the BRIT Awards Wednesday night, the singer confirmed that the mysterious ring he’s been sporting on his left ring finger is an engagement band that his fiancée Cherry Seaborn made for him.

“Cherry made it for me herself, out of silver clay and I really like it,” Ed told Dan Wootton of ITV’s Lorraine. “I haven’t told anyone that, either!”

He said he’s never understood why men didn’t wear engagement rings because “it’s the same commitment either way.”

Ed announced his engagement to Cherry last month.

At the BRIT Awards last night, he picked up the Global Success award and performed his song “Supermarket Flowers,” a tribute to his late grandmother.

