Ed Sheeran closing Glastonbury Festival

ABC/Ida Mae AstuteFirst Wembley now Glastonbury headliner. Ed Sheeran will close England’s giant Glastonbury Festival with a headlining performance Sunday, June 25.

Ed made the announcement on Instagram Thursday, posting a video from a soundcheck at a tour stop in Turin, Italy. “I’m starting the tour off today, and I want to make an announcement,” he says, “I’m headlining Glastonbury on the Sunday night, which is awesome.”

Ed’s festival appearance had long been rumored. It’s not his first time performing at Glastonbury. As the festival website notes, Ed first played Glastonbury in 2011, before he had even released an album. He last appeared at the festival in 2014, playing on Sunday night just days after his second album, x (Multiply), was released.

Ed is spending much of the year on the road promoting his latest album, ÷ (Divide). As noted, the tour kicked off Thursday night in Turin, Italy, and hits North America on June 29 with a show in Kansas City, Missouri. He’ll be touring the U.S. and Canada through an October 6 show at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

