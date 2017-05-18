Ed Sheeran & Celine Dion to help London’s O2 arena celebrate its 10th birthday

Greg WilliamsEd Sheeran will be performing a special concert in celebration of the 10th anniversary of London’s O2 arena.

“I am really excited to be joining the celebrations for The O2’s birthday,” Ed says in a statement on The O2’s website. “It’s an iconic venue and has played host to some of my biggest inspirations. It’s always a pleasure to play there and taking part in this makes it more special.”

Ed previously played The O2 for his Divide world tour on May 1 and 2. Tickets for the 10th anniversary show are now on sale. Ed will be performing there June 22.

Celine Dion is also part of the festivities: she’ll perform four concerts at the O2 in June, and the first two dates — June 20 and 21 — will be part of the venue’s 10th birthday week-long series of concerts.

In a statement, she says, “I am so looking forward to returning to the UK and Europe this summer, these wonderful cities hold such special memories for me and I’m really excited to be coming back and seeing all my fans again.”

