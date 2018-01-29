Ed Sheeran celebrates his two Grammy wins with cute photo of his cat

Greg WilliamsEd Sheeran picked up two Grammys Sunday night, but he was noticeably absent from the ceremony. While we didn’t get to hear an acceptance speech from him, he did treat us to an adorable cat photo Monday.

“Woke up to the news I won two grammys last night,” Ed wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of his cat laying on the floor.

He adds, “Thank you! This little fluff-ball is doing a bit of celebratory dance, lots of love to everyone xx.”

Ed won Best Pop Solo Performance, for “Shape of You,” and Best Pop Vocal Album, for Divide, beating Kesha, Kelly Clarkson, Pink and Lady Gaga in both categories.

