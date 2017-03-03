Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift agree on the right time to have kids; he reveals when her album’s coming

Greg WiliamsNeither Ed Sheeran nor his friend Taylor Swift are married, but the two have already discussed how to fit kids into their super-busy lives, and they both agree on when: when their careers take a dip.

Speaking to the U.K. paper The Guardian, Ed says, “I’ve won the awards you’re meant to win, sold the records you’re meant to sell. I never did it for money, and I don’t really need any more money. At the end of the day, I make music to make music and as long as I can keep doing that for the rest of my life, it doesn’t really matter.”

He adds, “I was talking to Taylor about this, actually: the moment we see it fading, it’s like, ‘Right, time to have kids!’ It’s fun now, in my 20s, but there’s more to life than selling millions of records.”

But Ed’s career fading isn’t likely to happen any time soon. When the Guardian asked him how he’d feel if his new album ÷ (Divide) sells fewer copies than his last album , he says, “I’ll bet you anything now it won’t. I don’t think there’s any possibility it will.”

He adds, “The next album, I promise you, will sell less, but this album will sell more. I don’t think I’ll have a year like this again.”

Ed thinks this’ll be a huge year because all the artists he was worried about competing with released albums in 2016. Well, except one, but that’s not a problem.

“Taylor isn’t going to be releasing until probably the end of this year – Christmas is the smartest time to release because that’s when everyone buys records,” he tells the BBC. “So I’ve got a full year of just all Ed, all the time.”

÷ (Divide) is in stores today.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments