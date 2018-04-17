Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars lead 2018 Billboard Music Awards nominations

By Andrea Dresdale

Dick Clark ProductionsConsidering the kind of year he’s had, it’s not surprising Ed Sheeran is one of the leading nominees for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, which are based on chart achievements.

Ed has received a leading 15 nominations for this year’s awards, as do Bruno Mars and Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar. Imagine Dragons has 11, while Taylor Swift has five.

Among the categories Ed is up for: Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Touring Artist, Top Album, Top Hot 100 Song for “Shape of You,” and Top Selling Song for “Perfect.”

Amazingly, Ed has never won a Billboard Music Award, despite eight previous nominations. Given all his nominations, it would be a real surprise if he didn’t win at least one this year.

Other nominees include Camila Cabello, U2, The Chainsmokers, Coldplay, Charlie Puth, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, and Pink.

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards air May 20 on NBC, live from Las Vegas.

